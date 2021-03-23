Michael L. Powell, Watertown passed away Friday, March 19th at his home after a brief illness while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County with his loved ones by his side. He was 64 years old.
Born in Watertown, NY on April 11, 1956 the son to the late Louis and Marion Monagahan Powell.
Calling hours for Mike will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25th from 12 noon- 2 pm. A graveside service will be held at North Watertown Cemetery on a date and time to be announce.
Mike is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debora Warren Powell, his 3 children, Cory (Tammy) Powell, Mary (Loyde Guildoo) Beecher, Kelly (Chad) McKee, 6 grandchildren, Cody Beecher, Haylie Beecher, Jordan McKee, Matthew, Maddox and Madden Powell, 2 great-grandchildren, Novah Jane and Amara Rose. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Marion “Biddy” Roberts, Lana “Jean” (Johney) Hall and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by 3 brothers, Donald, Charles and Louis, 2 sisters, Dawn “Pixie” and Sandra Powell.
Mike enjoyed fishing, woodworking, drawing, bike riding a collector of many things and spending time with his family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his niece Tammy Parks, son-in-law Loyde Guildoo, his nephew Jeff Powell and Hospice of Jefferson County.
To help with funeral expense the family is asking you to contact Jeff Powell at 315-777-7836.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
