WEST POTSDAM-Funeral services for Michael L. Trivilino, 63, of West Potsdam will be private. Mr. Trivilino died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his mother’s home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
