Richville - Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
