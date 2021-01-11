Michael Marino, Ed.D. 97, Scranton, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, in Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. His wife of 67 years, is the former Betty Jean Carr. The couple was married since May 16 1953.
Born September 23, 1923 in Batavia, New York he was the son of the late Joseph and the late Louise (Plescia) Marino.
He was educated in the Batavia, New York schools and received his bachelor of Science Degree in education from SUNY at Brockport, also where he received his MA in education. He continued his education to earning his doctorate in Education from SUNY at Buffalo University. He had been a professor of education at the University of Scranton where he taught for over 40 years.
Aside from his passion for teaching, he loved gardening and baking bread. Upon retirement he and Betty opened their home just outside of Ogdensburg, New York and ran it as a bed and breakfast called the Professor’s Place.
Surviving are three sons: Michael Jon (Kim), Central Square, NY; Steve (Nancie) Scranton and Paul (Barbara Shadle) Lansdale; two daughters: Mary Jo Devereaux, Clarks Summit; and Anne Clark, East Fairfield, VT, a brother: Joseph, Edna, NY, 10 grandchildren, Liza, Josh, Kaitlin, Dominick, Brynn, Ryan, Thomas, Alex, Eric and Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack, Gage, Jason, Neko, and Cameron.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Anthony and John Marino and a sister Ann Marie Ranalette.
Michael requested his body be donated to an anatomical Gift Registry for research to help others.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website www.jenningscalvey.com
