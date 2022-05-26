Michael Mastin, 58, passed away in Newark, Ohio, on May 2, 2022. There will be no calling hours. Michael was born in Watertown to Tamara Mastin and the late James Mastin. He was in the Air Force. He is survived by Karmell Widrick, a marriage which ended in divorce; and two daughters, Monica and Virginia in Arizona. He is also predeacesed by his father, James Mastin, and a sister, Tara Mastin.
Michael Mastin
May 2, 2022
