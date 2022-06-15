OUVERNEUR – Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. His graveside service will be held in Fullerville Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.co
