Michael Neuman,46 of East Syracuse passed away on December 5th, 2022.
He was predeceased by his parents Calvin and Maria Neuman of Chaumont New York.
Mike was born in Paterson, New Jersey on July 7th, 1976 along with his twin sister Alison.
He would often be described by those who knew him as the strongest person they know, a strength that was backed up by the love of his family.
He lived most of his life in Upstate New York where he attended Lyme Central School and worked for various organizations within the community. He would often attend outside festivals and enjoyed nothing more than listening to a live band play.
Mike was loved and had tremendous love for his family which includes 8 siblings and their families, Paul, Paula, Mark, Chris, Alison, Sean, Andrew, and Teresa. He enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews and being outside in the summer sun surrounded by the love of his family.
Mike had a passion for sports which followed him from high school through his entire life which included his love for the N.Y. Giants.
He never missed an opportunity to talk sports or share a laugh with a friend or perfect stranger on his journey through this life.
We find comfort in knowing that where there is love there is life.
He will be missed by so many, but his life and spirit will never be forgotten.
In honor of Mike, please feel free to wear your favorite sport shirt to his calling hours.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. December 15th at Becker Cleveland Funeral Home in Chaumont, NY.
A Church service will be at 11 a.m. on December 16th at the All Saints Church in Chaumont, NY.There will be a gathering at the Crescent Restaurant in Chaumont after the church service. All are welcomed to attend. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
