Edwards: Michael P. Laba, of Laurel Ave Massena, NY passed away unexpectedly while hunting, late Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) afternoon. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per the family’s request, there will be no pubic calling hours. A memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Michael was born in Massena on July 15, 1963 to Richard P. and Sandra (Saucier) Laba. He attended Massena schools, graduated from Massena Central in 1982.
After graduation, Michael went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1986 after four years of service.
He was married to Kathryn Wilson in 1983, in Massena and they began a family. They raised their two loving daughters, Amy J. Laba of Massena, NY and Amanda J. Laba of Harrisville, NY. Later Michael married Annie Park in 2003, both marriages ended in divorce.
Michael is survived by his parent Richard and Sandra Laba of Edwards, NY his loving children Amy and Amanda Laba, his grandchildren Mya, Devin and Kallie Martin of Harrisville, NY. Also surviving Michael are his siblings, Janie Beth Laba and husband Scott Peets of Los Angeles, CA, and a brother Mark Laba of Edwards, NY along with several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Michael enjoying the great outdoors and participating in hunting and fishing. He was truly at home in the woods.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and appreciation for the caring EMT’s, along with the Gouverneur Rescue Squad and Edwards Fire & Rescue during this difficult time.
Those wishing to honor Michael memory may do so by acknowledging the Gouverneur Rescue Squad; 1024 US-11, Gouverneur, NY, 13642
Family and friends are welcome to share condolence and memories of Michael by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
