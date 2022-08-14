Michael P. Wagner passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on August 4, 2022 at his home in Greece, NY. Born on February 4, 1953 in Binghamton, NY he was the son of the late William and Barbara (Gerber) Wagner of Kirkwood NY. Mike graduated from Windsor High School and worked many years for Wegmans where he helped open new stores. He moved to Watertown but returned to Kirkwood to care for his mother. Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother William Wagner and cousin George Tallet. He is survived by his beloved dog Kody, siblings Judith (Jerry) Tamburrino, Laurie Wagner, Mark Wagner and adopted sister Karen Conners. Mike was very proud of his 8 nieces and nephews and 14 grand nieces and nephews. He had many challenges in his life but he met them with courage and optimism. People remember him as always having a smile, a sense of humor and a positive outlook. In his 13 years of sobriety, Mike was happy and shared his love of life with others. Friends and family will be received at the Holy Cross Church 4492 Lake Ave, Rochester on Thursday August 18, 2022 at 9:30 am followed by The Rite of Christian Burial at 10:30. Burial will be in Kirkwood at a later date. Contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to Credo Community Center in Watertown.
Michael P. Wagner
February 4, 1953 — August 4, 2022
