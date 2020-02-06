Massena: Michael R. Guay, of Water Street age 61, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning (January 27, 2020).
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Friends and family are welcome to join together and celebrate Michael’s life at the Massena AMVETS located at 12 Andrews Street, Massena, NY on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Michael’s family, please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
