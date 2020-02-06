Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Light freezing rain this evening with a changeover to snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

