Michael Robbie “Mitch” Robinson, 53, was freed from the cares of this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born in Rome, New York to Birgit P. Robinson of Pikeville and the late Wendell Robinson on October 31, 1969. Mitch proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 9 years. His valor and skill were recognized with numerous decorations. Following his service to our country, Mitch continued to work with the Raleigh Postal Distribution Center. In his free time, Mitch enjoyed surfing through the channels and finding his favorite shows on television. For him, there was no color tractor better than John Deere Green, and his truck had to be the best on the road—always a Ford. Truly a man’s best friend, Mitch’s loyal huskies were a main enjoyment of his life. Content in the company of his dogs, he was loyal to their care and they were devoted to their master. Family was of great importance to Mitch, who looked forward to every opportunity to spend with them. He was a loving husband and father, yet nothing quite compared to the joy of being surrounded by his grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Mitch’s life at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel with military honors concluding the service. In addition to his mother, Mitch is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shearae Robinson; children, Jordan Allen Yawn and wife, MaryKate; Brandon Michael Robinson and girl friend, Sarah Lake and Michalah Rae Gillette and husband, Edmund; sister, Christine Rolfe and husband, Joe; and brother, Peter Robinson. Memorials may be given in Mitch’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 212 E. Mulberry Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Services are entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Michael Robbie “Mitch” Robinson
October 31, 1969 - July 25, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
