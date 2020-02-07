Michael Steven Perry, age 63, passed away Mon., January 20th, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Ks. A resident of Haviland, Ks., Michael (Mike) was born Feb. 3rd, 1956, in Canton, NY, the son of January Perry, Jr. and Gladys Brooks Perry. He attended Canton Central School.
Mike worked on various farms in the Canton area for many years, but moved to Kansas, after his father’s passing (1991) to live and work near his older brother, Bill. He worked for Halliburton (energy industry). He enjoyed working on cars, but his passion was hotrods.
He is survived by brothers: William J. Perry of Sawyer, Ks., Raymond J. Perry of Heuvelton, NY, Ernest K. Perry of Madrid, NY, a sister, Janice M. Miller of Wilmington, NC, and half-sister Amy S. LeBocaf of Houston, Tx., as well as many nieces, newphews and cousins. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Douglas Harold (1989) and David John (1988). A spring interment at Hermon Cemetary, Hermon, NY, is being planned by his family.
Memorials may be made to the Pratt Food Bank, in care of Larrison Mortuary, 200 Country Club Road, Pratt, Ks. On line condolences may be made to www.larrisonmortuary.com.
