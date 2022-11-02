Michael W. Duskas, a resident of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Ocala, FL and Canton, NY passed away on October 31st, 2022 under the care of his family and Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at O’Leary Funeral Service, Canton, NY.
Mike was born in Canton, NY on November 8th, 1937 to William J. Duskas and Katherine (Zaharis) Duskas as the youngest of seven children. He attended Canton Central School graduating in 1955 and went on to St. Lawrence University where he graduated with the class of 1958. He then left his North Country roots to attend the University of Virginia School of Law receiving his LLB in 1961. Upon graduation from UVA, he sat for the New York State Bar Exam and was admitted to the New York Bar in November of 1961. He then entered into private practice with Everett Howard, as a partner in the law firm of Howard & Duskas located on Main Street in the village of Canton, NY and also served as the Acting Village Justice for Canton from 1963 through 1971. During that time, he also joined the U.S. Army Reserve Unit in Canton and would often proclaim to all who would listen that the Army had found him to be a “mechanical genius.” He was honorably discharged in 1967 as an E-5/Sgt. In 1973, he was appointed St. Lawrence County Court Judge by Governor Nelson Rockefeller to fill the seat vacated by Judge Edmund Shea. He was subsequentlyelected to the first of his two terms as County CourtJudge later that year, serving as the County CourtJudge until 1985, when he was elected to the New York State Supreme Court. He served as a Justice of the Supreme Court for the 4th Judicial District, with his chambers in Canton, NY, until his retirement at the age of 55. After his retirement from the bench, he served as a Judicial Hearing Officer and arbitrator/mediator for several years. During his retirement, he and his wife Pat moved to Ocala, Florida where he easily settled into the retirement lifestyle while they continued to spend their summers on the St. Lawrence River at their camp in Morristown, NY. Throughout his life, he never lost his ability to relate to and connect with his community, joke among friends or strike up a conversation with a stranger whom he made feel like a close friend.
Mike is survived by his son, William (Victoria) of Canton, NY and his daughter Kimberly (Ronald Daly) of Gansevoort, NY as well as two sisters, Stamatoula “Toula” Assimon of Fayetteville, NY and Urania “Reggie” Mahoney of Whitefish, MT and numerous nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Norton), his parents, William J. Duskas and Katherine (Zaharis)Duskas, two brothers, John Duskas and James Duskas and two sisters, Angeline “Angie” Svolosand Artemis “Artie” Cook.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s name to Canton Pee Wee Baseball/Ike Noble Fields (Canton Pee Wee Association, PO Box 523, Canton, NY 13617, write “Baseball” in the memo line), Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676) or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County (179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866).
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Michael William Duskas are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
