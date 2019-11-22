WILSON HILL – Michele Ann Moniere, 59, a longtime resident of Beaver Point and more recently a resident of Constable A ICF, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2019 at the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Michele was born October 8, 1960 in Utica, the daughter of the late Leo A. and Janet C. (Lamendola) Moniere and took classes at Athens High School. While in school, she enjoyed participating in various events with the Special Olympics.
Michele is survived by many cousins including, Joan Olin and her husband, Ernest and Mary Ann Carl, all of Canton, and James Hemlock of Akwesasne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. The family will greet visitors prior to the mass starting at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to the Special Olympics or the Downs Syndrome Association.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
