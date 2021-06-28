A graveside service for Michelle (Bice) Walrath will be held on Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 am at Fullerville Cemetery, Fowler with a celebration of life to follow at the family home on the Gulf Road, Fowler. Michelle, 54, passed away on February 5, 2021.
