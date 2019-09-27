OGDENSBURG, NY: Michelle Clarke, 50, died quietly in her California home on August 21, 2019. She had been in declining health a number of years.
Born April 27, 1969 in Potsdam, NY, Michelle was the first daughter born to Edward (Maggie Balistreri) Clarke of Madison, WI and Lorraine (“Lori” Farley) Clarke of Savannah, GA. A second daughter, Rebecca, was also born in Potsdam, NY in 1972.
Until she was twelve, Michelle and her family lived on Morris St. in Ogdensburg, NY. The family, who were devout Roman Catholics, had a close, happy relationship with the faculty of Wadhams Hall Seminary-College, where Michelle’s father served as Vice President for Academics. The family parish was St. Mary’s Cathedral, where Michelle participated in the teen Folk Choir for the 5:30 Saturday Anticipated Masses.
Michelle graduated from Ogdensburg Catholic Central School after which the family relocated to Milwaukee, WI. While there, Edward and Lori Clarke divorced in 1987.
For the last 17 years of her life, Michelle lived with her beloved companion, Byron Mayo, in Beverly Hills, CA. Michelle operated and supervised 3 websites, and operated two active “chat rooms.” Mr. Mayo had legal authority to make all decisions on behalf of Michelle. He had Michelle cremated and her ashes
scattered into the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks of North Carolina, near where Michelle’s paternal grandparents had a home and where Michelle spent many happy summer vacations. Mr. Byron opted to have no religious services for Michelle.
Michelle is pre-deceased by both paternal and maternal grandparents and three maternal aunts: Claire Stahl of North Tonawanda, NY, Christine Weber of Canton, NY and Judith (Robert) Weston of Lockport, NY. She is survived by both parents; one sister, Rebecca (Kirk Obear) of Sheboygan, WI; beloved aunts and uncles Bernard (Michelle’s godfather) and Patricia Clarke of Raleigh, NC; Peter and Karen Clarke of Chappaqua, NY (they are neighbors to former President Bill and Hillary Clinton); and Sue (Farley) Crane of Millersville, MD.
Michelle’s family is hosting a private Mass of Christian Resurrection on Saturday, October 26 at St. Agnes Church, Lake Placid. Pastor John Yonkovig, who knew Michelle very well in her childhood, will officiate. A private, invitation-only luncheon will be held after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those who wish to make a Memorial Gift in honor of Michelle to send their gift to The Maintenance Fund, St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
For more information, please contact Edward Clarke, Madison, WI at
(608) 469-1138.
