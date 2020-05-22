Niskayuna - Michelle M. Massaro (née Miller), 66, of Niskayuna passed unexpectedly on May 9, 2020. Born on June 11, 1953 in Watertown, NY, Michelle spoke fondly of her time at Holy Family and IHC ’71. She also lovingly remembered her years as a Respiratory Therapist at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital before devoting her time to raising her four children. After the family relocated to Niskayuna, Michelle began a career of over twenty years with J.C.Penney in Clifton Park, NY. She was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother, happiest with her family. Michelle is survived by her mother, Georgette Miller, her children, David (Sherry) Massaro, Marianne (Kenny) Scolaro, Mikey (Courtney) Massaro, and Ben (Staci) Massaro whom she shared with her former husband, Mike Massaro; six cherished grandchildren, siblings Nancy (Al) Rosa, Peter (Sue) Miller, Kevin (Pattie) Miller, Brian (Cathy) Miller, Laura Murray and sister in law Terry Miller. Michelle is predeceased by her father, Clyde Miller, and her brother Stephen Miller. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for next summer in Watertown, NY. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter in honor of Michelle and her beloved Yorkie “Tinky”.
To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.