Michelle Marcantonio

NORWOOD - Michelle L. (Cutler) Marcantonio, 57, a former Norwood resident living in Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 25, 2021. She was the wife of Cosimo Marcantonio and mother of Nicklaus Halter and Max Halter. Born in Potsdam, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Lou (Matson) Cutler. She was a 1981 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk High School and later graduated from the University of Buffalo, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences with a degree in Pharmacology in 1992.
Michelle worked as a pharmacy manager at Walgreens throughout most of her career. During a 5-year remission she later was employed by Publix in Port St. Lucie, FL, where she and her staff were awarded the Rxelllence in 2015. Throughout her battle with breast cancer, Michelle was an active participant in finding a cure for the disease. She was the team leader for Making Strides for Breast Cancer, volunteered for Reach to Recovery, and attended many support group sessions. She was an encouragement to all that were diagnosed with the illness. For those who knew Michelle, know she will be remembered for her infectious laughter and bubbly personality. Michelle had a sense of positivity about her that was an inspiration for so many. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking for her family, scuba diving, golfing, days on sunny beaches, dressing up for weekly luncheons with the girls, and the company of good friends.
She is survived by her husband Cosimo Marcantonio, son Nicklaus Halter, son Max Halter, father Joseph Cutler, mother Mary Lou Cutler, brother James Cutler, sister-in-law Beth Cutler, niece Ashley Fregoe, niece Stephanie Pinson, niece Amanda Cutler, brother Charles Cutler, fiancé Sharon Bishop, niece Alyssa Cutler, niece Chelsea Cutler, sister Beth Cutler, father-in-law Clelle Genthner, mother-in-law Geraldine Genthner, brother-in-law Lawrence Marcantonio, niece Christina O’Maley, niece Emily Mehrling, niece Madison Marcantonio, niece Alley Marcantonio, brother-in-law Joseph Marcantonio, sister-in-law Mary Marcantonio, niece Marisa Latassa, nephew Mathew Marcantonio, nephew Joe Marcantonio, sister in-law Robin Lailer, brother-in-law Gary Lailer, niece Alexis Lailer, nephew Thomas Lailer, sister-in-law Amy Parrish, brother-in-law Clint Parrish, and nephew Evan Genthner. Per the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held in Norwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michelle’s family wishes you consider memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/ and memories and condolences may be shared with the family at https://buckfuneralhome.com.
