Mike Leslie Locy

Mike Leslie Locy

Graveside services with military honors for Mike Leslie Locy 69, who passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10am at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with a luncheon to follow at the Hannawa Hounds Haven Hall, 36 Keener Rd, Hannawa Falls, NY.

