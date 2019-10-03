REDWOOD — Mildred E. Hunter, 80, of Main Street, wife of Rev. Edgar A. Hunter, Sr. passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 13, 1939 in Antwerp, NY, she was the daughter of Willis and Nellie Noyes Brown. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1956.
She married Edgar A. Hunter on February 2, 1957 at the Redwood United Methodist Church with the late Rev. Walter Dobbie, officiating.
“Millie” as she was known, was a cook for many restaurants in the Alexandria Bay area from 1964 to 2003 when she retired.
Mrs. Hunter was active in the Redwood United Methodist Church and Mission Possible Thrift Store in Redwood. She was a former member of the Alexandria Bay Order of the Eastern Star, and also taught Sunday School for many years.
Whether playing BINGO with her family or just spending time with them, it was her greatest joy.
Surviving besides her husband, Rev. Edgar A. Hunter, Sr. are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathy and Phillip Hunter and Jennifer and Rob Matice all of Redwood and Geraldine “Gerry” Perfetto, Lisbon; three sons and their wives, Edgar A, Jr. and Ione and Steven and Amy, all of Redwood and John and Stacey, Chaumont; fourteen grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way; a sister and her husband, Harriet and James Buckley, Antwerp; a brother, Robert Pritty, Redwood; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Manning, Redwood.
A daughter, Karen Hunter died in infancy in 1961 and a granddaughter, Shannon Hunter died in 1982.
The funeral will be Sunday October 6, 2019 at 2 pm at the Redwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Phil Seibert officiating. Following the service, a time of fellowship will be held at the Redwood Fire Hall.
Calling hours are 12 to 2 pm Sunday at the church prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department Ambulance.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home Inc, Theresa,NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
