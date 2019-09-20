MASSENA – Mildred F. Swinyer, 89, a longtime resident of Brasher Falls passed away early Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Mildred was born January 9, 1930 in Massena, the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Fetterly) Disotell. She attended and graduated from Massena High School. On June 11, 1949, she married Harold E. Swinyer at the First United Methodist Church in Massena. He predeceased her on August 22, 2004.
Mildred first worked for a time at Alcoa and later at Woolworth’s in the Harte Haven Plaza. She enjoyed reading, knitting, watching soap operas, and always enjoyed going to a good auction.
Mildred is survived by her children, Nancy Lavigne of Massena; Harold and Elaine Swinyer of Brasher Iron Works; William and Deborah Swinyer of Central Bridge, New York; and Alan Swinyer of Syracuse; 8 grandchildren; and a niece Bonnie Martin of Massena.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Veronica and Margaret Disotell and her brothers, Donald and Kenneth Disotell.
Friends may call Sunday 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
