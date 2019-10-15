Williamson: Formerly of Clearwater, FL and Fulton, NY entered into the presence of her Lord on October 14, 2019 at age 92.
Predeceased by her husband: Leon Gates; sister: Josephine Weck and brother: Roger Dickson.
Millie was a proud beautician and owner of Mildred’s Beauty Shop in Fulton, NY for many years. She and her husband were very active members of the Fulton Alliance Church where she was the organist for 40 years.
Survived by her loving and devoted niece: Marilyn (Robert) Magin; great nieces/nephews: Lynda Blake, Robert D. Magin, Debra Strobel and their families.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4pm-6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ontario Bible Camp: 385 Lake View Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
