BETHPAGE, TN-- Graveside services for Mildred J. White, 84, a resident of Bethpage, TN and formerly from South Colton, NY, will be held at a later date to be announced at the South Colton Cemetery. Mrs. White passed away Sunday morning, May 1, 2022 at the home of her daughter Tammy in Bethpage, TN. Mildred is survived by one son Timothy White, South Colton; Tammy and Robert Bradish, Bethpage, TN; her seven beloved grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, a sister Marie Collins, Gloversville as well as several nieces and nephews and her signifigant other, Donald Holland of Potsdam. Mildred was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert, her son Robert, four brothers, Marshall, David, Howard, Clyde Jr. Sevey and two sisters, Grace Olmstead and Edith Smith.
Born in Conowingo, Maryland on November 1, 1937 to the late Clyde G. and Pearl M. Regan Sevey, Mildred graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and married Robert L. White on December 28, 1957. Robert later passed away on October 28, 1989. Mildred recently lost a son Robert Allen White on November 28, 2021. Mildred worked at P&C foods in Potsdam and Canton for many years in the meat room, cashier, deli and bakery until she retired. Mildred was an active and lifelong member of the Racquette Valley Fish and Game Club. Mildred enjoyed being part of a community that was so involved in giving back to those in need. Mildred loved playing cards with friends and family, (walking across the lawn to visit with Sharon). She loved spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial donations in Mildred’s memory can be made to the Racquette Valley Fish and Game Club and memories online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
