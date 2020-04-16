Mildred L. Wheeler, 97, of Central Square, formerly of Phoenix, NY, passed away on Wednesday, at Iroquois Nursing Home. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922 in Oakley, TN, to her late parents, Sallie T. (Winningham) and James W. Ramsey. Mildred served as a secretary in the Pentagon during WWII, and later, an accountant for Wickes Lumber Co. in Phoenix. She retired in 1989. Mildred was a member of the First United Church of Fulton and Senior Citizen groups for both Volney and Schroeppel. She was predeceased by her sister, Mabel Bandoian in 2005.
Surviving are her children, Diana W. (Mike) Sivers of Ft. Worth, TX, Wayne A. Wheeler I of Memphis, NY, Mildred L. (David) Eddy of Lakeland, FL, Melodye A. (Jimmie) Shampine of Central Square, NY; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, James W. Ramsey, Jr. of Algood, TN; sisters, Myrtle Patterson of Cookeville, TN, and Ina Moredock of Maryville, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to social distancing concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Pine Plains Cemetery, Clay, NY.
Contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to: American Heart
Association, 2 South Clinton St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or at www.donatenow.heart.org
Please visit www.agtfuneralhome.com for online memorial wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.