Mildred M. Myers

Mildred M. (Savage) Myers, age 73 of Alexandria Bay passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Savage. She was predeceased by her husband Ed Myers, brother Norman (Pat) Savage, and her sister Beverly (Gerald) Brotherton.
Mildred loved spending time with her family and her 3 best friends. She spent her free time reading, doing crossword books, completing puzzles, and enjoyed trips to the casino. In her final days she lived with her daughter who took care of her until the end.
She is survived by her daughter Tina (Donald) Parker, her companion Roger Peterson, grandchildren Jamie Umstead, and Eric (Cindy) Umstead, and five great-grandchildren Caleb, Rhiana, Harley, Gavin, and Selena. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 24th at 11 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Plessis, NY.
To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
