Mildred “Mid” Boyd, 96 of West Monroe, NY passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She had been residing at Sunnyside Care Center, previously with her husband of 69 years, Lawrence “Larry” Boyd.
Mildred was born on August 10, 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA to Howard and Uarda Kiebler. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL after graduating from business school.
Mildred met Larry in St. Petersburg in 1947 while Larry was serving in the Army Air Corps (later known as the Air Force.) Mildred and Larry lived in Japan after the Korean War, then moved to Berkley, CA while Larry attended the University of California, Berkeley.
Mildred was a Cub Scout leader and Boy Scout leader in West Monroe for many years. She retired from Inficon Inc. in E. Syracuse after many years of faithful service.
Larry and Mildred lived in West Monroe where they enjoyed gardening, Syracuse University sports, traveling to Maine and their beloved grandchildren, Melody Boyd, Jon Boyd, Joshua Albrecht, Michael Fischer, Nathan Albrecht, Zachary Albrecht, Douglas Boyd, and Daniel Boyd.
Mildred is survived by her sons Lee (Bonnie) Boyd and Dean (Diane) Boyd and her daughters Christine (David) Fischer and Sarah (Kirk) Albrecht.
Calling hours are Saturday, September from 10 am – 12 pm at Watson Funeral Home, 61 South Main Street, Central Square, NY with funeral at 12 pm. A private family graveside service will follow.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Syracuse Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
