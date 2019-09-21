Mildred (“Millie”) Marie Newcomb Tait, age 85, passed on peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Denver, Colorado after a short illness. She was born June 10, 1934, in Schenectady, New York the daughter of Francis Elmer Newcomb, Jr and Mildred Marie (Cortwright) Newcomb. Millie grew up in Port Jervis, New York. She had been living in the Denver metro area for the past seventeen years. She had been a long-time resident of New York State. She was a certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor; prior to that she worked as a teacher’s aide. Back in the day she entered the workforce as a waitress and telephone operator. Millie lived life to the fullest, was a people-person; she also delighted in shopping, sewing, knitting, and stitchery as well. She loved to spend time with family and to travel. She was married to the late Robert John Tait and is survived by their four children and as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Survivors include sons Scott (his wife, Marilyn), Lance and Tim (his wife, Beth), and daughter Marcia. Grandchildren include Robert Tait, Megan (husband, Matt) Massaro; Kimberly and Chris W. Mook, as well as great-grandchild Chris A. Mook. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Francis (Frank), Jesse and William Newcomb and grandson Nathan Hankel.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 9900 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO 80134 on September 25th at 2 p.m. Please contact Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services, Parker, CO at 303-841-2405 for further information. Flowers maybe sent directly to Crossroads Community Church. Her ashes will be interred next year in Elmwood Cemetery, in Adams, New York, beside her husband Bob.
