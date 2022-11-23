Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his mother to Watertown NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1961. He proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany with the 463rd MP company from 1965-1967, and was awarded a National Defense Service medal and Sharp Shooter badge for rifle; he remained in the reserves until 1971.
In 1977 he married Linda Shaffer in Jersey Shore PA, then raised their three sons together in Watertown NY. Active in his sons’ lives: Doc served as one of the leaders of their Boy Scout troop, sponsored their youth baseball team, taught them how to hunt and handle firearms safely, but most of all how to be good and decent men. Doc was a glazier for 52 years, owner of Paragon Glass and later managed Liberty Glass. He loved being outdoors and spending time with family. His grandchildren brought him endless joy.
Doc’s memory will be lovingly cherished by his sons Daniel (Deanna), Marc (Elaine) and Graig (Jessica), 2 grandchildren Gabrielle and Eleanor, sister Beverly (Joseph) Beach, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doc was preceded in death by his dear wife Linda, sister Edie Tarantella, and brother Kenneth Mincer.
A public memorial service is planned for Friday December 2, 2022, 11:00am, at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.