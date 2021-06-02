Millard Chamberlain

CROGHAN, NY ~ A Graveside Committal Service with military honors for Millard Wright Chamberlain, 88, formerly of Croghan, who died on December 3, 2019 in New Mexico, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, officiating. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

