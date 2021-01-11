Millard F. “Jack” Brimmer Jr., 90, of Dexter, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, and surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Millard F. and Mary E. Chidester Brimmer on December 7, 1930 in Watertown, NY. He earned his G.E.D. while also working to support his mother and sister.
He entered the U.S Navy when he was 17 and served for more than 20 years. During his service he was stationed all over the world, including Cuba and Japan. He was stationed on several military vessels including the USS Robin, USS Missouri, USS Basilone, USS Bennington and USS Boston and the submarines USS Swordfish and USS Bluegill. He also received several awards, the Good Conduct Medal (five times), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expediency Medal (Vietnam), National Defense Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon. He also graduated from the Navy Submarine school in 1962 and completed the Periscope E & E Adaptor Course and Sextant Course in 1967.
After his service he attended Jefferson Community College and earned a degree in Criminal Justice in 1974. He worked as an electrician, transport manager and security guard on Fort Drum, NY and for several nuclear power plants. He belonged to the Dexter American Legion, Pillar Point Fire Department and was a former member of the Chaumont Fire Department. Jack was a dedicated Volunteer Fireman for over 45 years.
He married Patricia Leonard in 1952 and had 4 children. He is survived by his children Diane B Smith, Ellen (Brian) Lister of Chaumont and John Brimmer of Chaumont. His grandchildren, Jacob Smith and Tyler (Heather Kimbell) Smith of GA, Briel (Timothy) Faircloth of Chaumont and Kurt Lister of KS. His great-grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, James, Olivia and Keira. He is also survived by his cousin’s wife, Marian Brimmer.
His mother, stepfather, biological father, ex-wife Patricia and his youngest son, Charlie, all pre-deceased him.
We are grateful for his life and his relationship to God. He shared his faith with his family and was comforted by the promises of God. His family and many friends will miss him.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Burial with military honors will be held at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial donations in honor of Jack can be made to Dexter Volunteer Fire Department Station Number 2 Pillar Point, Jefferson County Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
As Pa/Jack would say, “See ya later.”
