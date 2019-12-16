Millard Wright Chamberlain - 2/10/31 to 12/3/19
Born on February 10, 1931 in Watertown, NY, Millard grew up playing trombone in the Watertown and the Copenhagen high schools. His love of music led him to the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam where he graduated with a music teaching degree in 1953. Millard spent 2 years in the Army at Fort Benning, GA where he played in the 493rd Army Band. He continued to serve in the Army reserves for another 8 years until his Honorable Discharge in 1961.
Millard moved to Wells, NY to teach music after his time in the military. While there, he met Patricia Giblin and the pair married in 1962. In 1974, Millard took a job as the music director at Lowville Academy and the family moved to Croghan, NY. While there, Millard developed a thriving music program consisting of Concert and Parade Bands and Jazz Ensemble. He taught many children the fine art of music and jazz improvisation during his time at Lowville Academy and was loved by his students. Millard later became the director of the Lowville Village Band, and infused the group with a combination of his high school students and local musicians. He organized concerts every Wednesday evening in the summers and the band was so well regarded it was invited to play at many events around the region. The Lowville Village Band continues to play in the summers at the bandstand that bears his name. Millard was also a longtime member of the Frank Sacci Big Band, playing trombone with the group around the North Country.
Millard had an avid love of golf, playing whenever and wherever he could, and he and Pat were league regulars. The couple’s Christmas Eve parties were a favorite gathering time for family and friends.
In retirement, Millard tuned pianos, made children’s toys in his woodshop, continued to play music and golf, and traveled often to see his grandchildren. He and Pat enjoyed friends and family in the Croghan area, spending time at their cabin at Effley Pond.
Millard and Pat moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2017.
Millard is preceded in death by Pat, his wife of 52 years; he is survived by his sons Matt (Jeanette), Jeff (Melissa), daughter Jennifer, and four grandchildren (Hanna, Caelen, William and Andrew) and by his “French son” Fabrice, who was the Chamberlain’s foreign exchange student and became a member of the family.
A private memorial service was held by the family in New Mexico. An internment service will be held in Croghan next summer.
You can place a remembrance at Millard’s Memorial Website at www.danielsfuneral.com/notices/Millard-Chamberlain or by sending a card directly to Jennifer Chamberlain at:
6453 Brenton Drive NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
