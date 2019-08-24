WATERTOWN — Millicent G. Phelps, 64, of Watertown, NY formally from Felts Mills, NY passed away Friday August 23, 2019 surrounded by her children at Hospice House of Jefferson County at Ellis Farms. Born March 7, 1955, the daughter of the late Francis Jesmore and Lois Bates Jesmore.
She married Fredrick Phelps Sr. on July 21, 1973. Mr. Phelps passed on October 8, 2017.
Millie was a housewife for a number of years before they sold Alfalfa Acres in 1982. She then drove school bus for Carthage Central School. Her love of travel prompted her to move equipment across the country for Bennett Motors traveling thru 48 of the 50 states.
Millie was a member of the Champion United Methodist Church. She was also a past member of Carthage Great Bend Grange, Jefferson County Pomona Grange, NYS and National Grange.
Anyone who knew Millie knew her great skills as a wedding cake decorator – making wedding cakes for many family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed calling BINGO and watching I Love Lucy. She enjoyed playing POGO on the computer and catching up on Facebook with old friends. She also had a love of penguins and putting puzzles together.
She was very proud of her children and loved spending as much time as she could with them and their families. When the grandchildren were young, she provided daycare for a number of years. Whether it was sporting events, musicals, concerts or dance recitals she wanted to be present.
Millie is survived by her children, Angela & Michael Kerry of Evans Mills, Fredrick Jr & Sheri Phelps of Felts Mills, Melvin & Jennifer Phelps of Copenhagen, two brothers, William and Joyce Jesmore, Evans Mills, and Clyde Jesmore, Watertown and a sister, Louella Derouin, Watertown. She is also survived by her husband’s children, Deborah & Stanley Atkins, Carthage, Claude & Valerie Phelps, Felts Mills and Robin Joyce of Cocoa Beach, FL, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Roy Jesmore.
A reception will be held Tuesday August 27th, 2019 from 5:30pm-7pm at Champion Fire Hall with a funeral following at 7pm at Champion United Methodist Church, Champion NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery in Champion.
Her family would like to thank the staff at both Samaritan Medical Center (PCU and ICU) and Hospice of Jefferson County’s Ellis Farm for the respect and love shown for our mom. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
