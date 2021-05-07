Gouverneur - Millicent M. “Millie” Yaddow Harris, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital Residential Health Care.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 10th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with burial in Hailesboro Cemetery.
Millicent was born in Evans Mills on May 8, 1926, the daughter of Henry J. and Bertha I. (Tomlinson) Yaddow.
She attended schools in Richville and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1944.
Following graduation, Millie went to work at the Natural Dam Paper Mill. While employed at the mill, she met and married Paul Blackburn. They were divorced in 1946, and Paul passed away in 1956.
Following her divorce, Millicent met Lloyd Harris, a milk hauler for the family farm on the Small Flats Road. Eventually, the couple married in Vermont on September 10, 1952. Following their marriage, Lloyd was employed on the farm and worked for the State of New York. Millie also worked on the farm as well as the Gouverneur Tribune Press and the hospitals in Star Lake and Gouverneur as a housekeeper. Lloyd passed away in 1976.
Millie moved to Carthage in 1995 to be closer to family. She lived independently for many years before moving into assisted living. Her daily routine included napping regularly, going out with friends and family, involvement with group activities, staying busy with reading and hobbies. Millie enjoyed traveling, playing bingo at the nursing home, and music, listening to the country stompers, the fiddlers, and she loved to dance. She remained active and self sufficient, quite chatty, social, and outgoing. Millicent belonged to the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the Methodist faith.
Millie is survived by her sons David, Donald, Phillip, and Michael Harris, a step son Stanley Harris, her daughters Gloria Ayen, Mickey Manson, Shelly Hartman and her companion Dave Bulterman, a step daughter Elaine Harris, her daughter-in-law Katherine Blackburn, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Henry Yaddow, her sister Mayfred Chaffee, many nieces and nephews. Millie is predeceased by her parents, her husbands, her son Roger Blackburn, and her sisters Mary Morse and Marion Moody.
Memorial donations in honor of Millie are encouraged to Lewis County General Hospital Residential Health Care.
