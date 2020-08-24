Constableville- Milton J. Williamson, 86, of West St. passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Milton was born in on July 28, 1934, a son of Alvah and Gladys Capron Williamson. He grew up on Jackson Hill, near Boonville and received his early education at the Dunn Brook Rural School, before completing his education at Boonville High School. Milton’s first employment was at Sergeant’s Chair Factory followed by Buckley’s Chair Co., both of Boonville.
On January 2, 1954, Milton was united in marriage with Helen Moshier at Pilgrim Holiness Church, Port Leyden. After that the couple settled on West St. in Constableville, where Milton has since lived. Their marriage was a happy union of 59 years, until Helen, a waitress and chef in restaurants in Constableville and Turin, passed away on September 27, 2013.
For over 39 years, Mr. Williamson was employed, first at Gould Paper Co. and later for Georgia Pacific Paper Co., before retiring in 1992, from Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Co.
Mr. Williamson was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Constableville, a member of Constableville Fire Company since 1955, Boonville Elks Lodge BPOE - 2158 and a past member of area snowmobile clubs.
Milton is survived by one son and daughter in law, David M. and Joan F. Williamson, Constableville; two daughters and one son in law, Darlene J. and Wayne Kirk and Elaine (Ellie) M. Brown, all of Boonville; six grandchildren, Sheri (Walter) Berwick, Jr. West Leyden, Christine (Leigh) Apple, Springfield, TN, James Williamson, Albany, Matthew (Olga) Kirk, Delanson, NY, Danielle (Dana) Brown and Brad Darling, Boonville and Jorie (David) Connor, Monroe, MI, seven great grandchildren, Ryan Berwick, Molly Perretta, Sienna and Orion Williamson, Kasayla and Kyle Kuzmic, Robert Pitts, Jr. and Christian Salazar. A granddaughter, Kathleen Stage Nash, predeceased him. Also surviving are two brothers, Milford Williamson, Boonville and Wallace Williamson, Constableville; and two sisters, Stella Moscicki, Hawkinsville and Shirley Angell, Rome. Milton was predeceased by six sisters; Leola Dority, Betty Curtis, Hazel Poulin, Velma Pickard, Gloria Williamson and Vivian Baker; two brothers, Norman, and Gilbert and by three sisters in law; Laura Williamson, on June 21, 2020, Rose May Williamson and Doris Williamson and by a son in law, Alan Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Rural Cemetery, Constableville, where Pastor Jeff Ford, of the Lyons Falls Bible Fellowship Church, will officiate. There are no calling hours. Following the services at the cemetery, all are invited to the residence of Darlene and Wayne Kirk, 12043 State Rt. 46, Boonville, where a celebration of Milton’s life and a luncheon will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Fire Co and Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325. His arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
