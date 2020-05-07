All services for Milton “Sully” Sullivan will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mr. Sullivan of 18841 Owens Rd. Adams Center died at his home on May 6, 2020. He was 93. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 146 10 Main Street, Adams, NY 13605. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
