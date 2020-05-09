All services for Milton “Sully” Sullivan of 18814 Owens Rd. Adams Center will be private. Mr. Sullivan died on May 6, 2020 at his home while under the care of his son Ricky and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 15, 1927 in Camden, NY the son of William J. and Hazel Belle Morse Sullivan. He attended Watertown High School until he joined the Navy in 1944 and was honorable discharged in 1951. He married Audrey Mahon on December 24, 1946 at the Parsonage in Dexter, NY. Mrs. Sullivan passed away in June 1998.
He worked for the New York Air Brake for 36 years doing maintenance until he retired in 1989.
Mr. Sullivan lived a full life. In addition to being a husband to Audrey and a father of eight children, he enjoyed boating, was a pilot and was also a flight instructor for Watertown Airport. He also enjoyed socializing with friends at the local coffee shop each morning. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Adams American Legion Post 146, 10 Main Street, Adams. NY 13605.
Surviving are his children David and Roberta Sullivan of Rodman, Karen Gerow of Watertown, Ricky Sullivan of Adams Center, Mary Jean Foracher of Pulaski and his sister Sharon Sixbury of Fairhope, Alabama. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Predeceased are his four children Michael, John, William and Gary Sullivan and his three sisters Mary Thompson, Doris Hinkley, and Betty Sawchuck.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.