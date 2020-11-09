NORWOOD - Services for Miranda Jean Vari, 36, a resident of Brasher Falls & formerly of Norwood, will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Family & friends are invited to call at the Buck Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1-3 & 6-8PM. Due to current restrictions, family & friends are asked to social distance and wear face coverings. Miranda passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, in an automobile accident. Surviving are Miranda’s three beloved children, Kylee, 16, Kole, 14, and Kayde, 6; her companion, Kenny LaBaff & bonus daughter Emma LaBaff, Brasher Falls; her parents, John & Sharon Vari, Norwood; her brother, John Vari Jr., Austin TX; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Miranda was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, George & Mary Daggett and her paternal grandparents, Jospeh & Jean Vari.
Born in Potsdam on June 22, 1984, Miranda attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and was a standout basketball athlete. After graduating from NNCS in 2002, Miranda earned her undergraduate degree in education at SUNY Potsdam and completed graduate studies there shortly after. Miranda worked full-time as an educator. Most recently, Miranda taught inmates through the Department of Corrections & helped adults throughout St. Lawrence County obtain their GED through the BOCES program. Those closest to Miranda, though, will remember her as a dedicated and loving full-time mom. She was happiest when making memories with her family, and she was driven by making better lives for her children. Miranda pushed her children to excel and chase after what they want, and she pushed herself even harder to make sure they were supported. More than a mom, Miranda was a teacher, coach, mentor & best friend to her children, and her passion & confidence will live on within them. Memorial donations can be made to the Buck Funeral Home for funds to support a scholarship in Miranda’s memory and memories & condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Miranda J. Vari.
