MASSENA — Miriam L. Ralston, 79, a longtime resident of Dover Street, comfortably passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Utica while sleeping.
Miriam was born January 9, 1940 in East Orange, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Herman S. and Eudora (Winans) Saul. She attended schools in New Jersey, graduating from Bloomfield High School and took courses at Rutgers College. After moving to Massena, she continued her education at SUNY Canton, where she received her degrees in Individual Studies, Art, and Business Administration. On September 5, 1964, she married James Larry Ralston at the Watchung Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield with Rev. David Newsom, officiating. Although their marriage ended in divorce, they remained close friends.
Miriam was affectionately known for over 30 years as the “Avon Lady” in the Massena community. Prior to coming to Massena, she worked for five years at Rutgers College. While living in Massena, she raised her children and worked for the State Farm Agency, Chappell’s and later with Wal-Mart retiring in 2003 after over 10 years of service. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star Chapter in Nutley, New Jersey and an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Massena. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, watching television, her grandchildren, and enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, “Phooey.” When she was younger, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.
Miriam is survived by her three children and their spouses, Tracey Ralston and Paul Romanenko of Smyrna, New York; Larraine and Joe Farella of Camillus, New York; and James “Monty” and Crystal Ralston of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Shana Ralston, Paul Romanenko Jr., Jordan, Zachary, and Jonathon Ralston, and Joey Farella; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lelia Baigis and Eleanor Heeb, and her brothers, twins Robert and Roger, and Edgar Saul.
Friends may call Friday 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Massena First United Methodist Church where a service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Rachael Jordan, officiating. Burial will be held privately in New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
