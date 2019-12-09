Raymondville/Norfolk – Miss. Lois F. Ploof, 87, joined her Lord and her loved ones as she passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena with her sister, Carol and niece, Lynne at her bedside.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Visitation will be Monday December 16th from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. Lois’ Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday December 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Raymond Church in Raymondville. Private Burial at St. Ann Cemetery in St. Regis Falls will follow.
Lois was born in Dickinson Center on May 21, 1932 to the late Leonard Sr. and Emma (LaChance) Ploof.
She attended the local country school from grades 1 – 7 and then St. Regis Falls High School. She continued her education earning her bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights College in Adrian Michigan and then earning her master’s degree in education from SUNY Potsdam. Lois also traveled to England, where she spent a summer studying early childhood development.
Lois spent 19 years as a religious Servite in the Order of Servants of Mary, OSM in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 19 years she taught in Omaha, NE., Denver, CO., and Detroit, MI. Later when her mother became ill she returned to Northern, NY. When she returned in 1964 she taught at St. Mary’s in Saratoga and St. Agnes in Lake Placid.
Sharing her wealth of knowledge, faith, and kindness; Lois then taught for 23 years at Norwood – Norfolk Elementary School. Mostly students from 1st grade through 6th grade advocating in alcohol prevention and solar energy; retiring after her years at Norwood – Norfolk.
In 1992 Lois was commissioned as Lay Minister at St. Raymond Church in Raymondville. She was the Religious Education Director from 1992-94 at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls. Dedicating herself to a total of 43 years in education.
Lois was devoted to the Lord and her beliefs leading a life of purity and commitment to her daily prayer of the rosary.
She was a loyal communicant of St. Raymond Church in Raymondville where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Lois was always very involved with church programs, efforts, fund raising, or any activity.
In her leisure time Lois enjoyed reading books ‘galore’ and had a special adoration for her 2 Siamese cats.
She is survived by her sister Carol Healy of Brasher Falls, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In her daily prayer, Lois kept close to her heart those who predeceased her. Her twin brother, Leonard Ploof Jr., sisters: Shirley Montroy- LaValley, Enola Snyder- Maus, Nuella Clookey, and Helen Whitman; brothers-in-law: George Montroy, Drexel LaValley, Harold Snyder, George Maus, Walter Clookey, Carl Whitman, and Gerald Healy.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made in Lois’ honor to St. Ann Church in St. Regis Falls.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
