Clayton — Miss M. Janette Wiswell, 87, died Thursday, January 23rd, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she resided a short time. Calling hours will be held 2-4pm, Sunday, January 26th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 27th, at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Spring burial will be in Clayton Cemetery.
Janette was born November 2nd, 1932, in Clayton, the daughter of Clark R. and Emma Burdick Wiswell. She graduated from Clayton Central School in 1949 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1950.
In 1950, Janette went to work for Hubert L. Baldwin General Insurance. Later she worked as a Casualty Underwriter at MacDonald Associates, as well as a Bookkeeper for Harroun Lumber Corporation, all in Watertown. She went to work in 1987 as a Secretary and Cook at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton, retiring in July of 2002.
Janette enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and reading.
She was a longtime member of the Alexandria Bay Senior Citizens, Clayton Travelers Club, and River Chorus.
Amongst her surviving nieces and nephews are Carol (John) Compeau of Watertown, Karen (Rich) Lantzy of Michigan, and Bill (Sandy) Walts of South Carolina.
A sister, Bernice Walts, two brothers, Buck and Carl Wiswell, all died before her.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.