Clayton; Miss M. Janette Wiswell, 87, died Thursday, January 23rd, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she resided a short time. Calling hours will be held 2-4pm, Sunday, January 26th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 27th, at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton.
A full obituary will follow. Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
