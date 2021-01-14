Miss Teresa Anne Burdick (TC), age 57, passed away January 13, 2021. She is the fourth child of Charles F. and Virginia R. (Puccia) Burdick of Watertown. Growing up, she started out attending the Association of Retarded Children on Gaffney Drive, actually helping to cut the ribbon of the new building, along with Senator Barclay at the time, in 1966. She later attended Starbuck School, Wiley School and received her Individual Education Program diploma from Watertown High School in 1984. She and her classmates were one of the first children with special needs to be “mainstreamed” into the public school system.
TC had a great love of life. She loved God, her family and friends and her smile lifted you whenever she was around. She had a strong devotion to Saint Theresa of the Flowers. She loved attending her Special Religious Education Program taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph. She would talk and talk about how they shared the joy and love of Jesus to all who listened. The program offered day trips, holiday programs and celebrated Mass, all while learning of the love Jesus. TC was a regular at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, here in Watertown, volunteering in the kitchen for years and was affectionately known as the “Potato Lady” by the Sisters and Staff! She was taught to play the violin by Sister Norma and played at various programs that were held to include playing before Bishop Terry.
TC is survived by her parents, Charlie and Virginia, her siblings, Mary Anne and husband Leon Vaughn III, Charles (Chipper) and wife Susan Burdick, and JoAnne and husband Dennis Patrick, who, for the past 6 plus years, devoted their time, energy and great love caring for TC. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, JoAnne and Denny.
Though TC never married, she is also survived by “her kids” her nieces and nephews: Bethany Taylor, Maria (John) Terry, Dennis (Nikki) Patrick, Kenneth C. Hamel, Matthew (Jodi) Burdick, Katie (Michael) DeMarse, Sarah (Kyle) Waite, Andrea (Randy) LaVancha and Leon (Heather) Vaughn IV. Her kids remember Aunt TC being there to play with them on the floor when they were little; riding bikes around the neighborhood; playing outdoor games; throwing a mean baseball; shooting hoops, and Christmas Eve presents from her. As her kids grew up, Aunt TC would tell each one of that that “you are my favorite, but don’t tell anyone!” She left them with indelible, loving memories, and their children, 15 great nieces and nephews: Madison, Chase, Haley, Aiden, Mason, Peyton, Anthony, Emmalin, Katelyn, Braydon, Abigail, Morghan, Karleigh, Alexander and Lily, were able to experience some of these same memories with Aunt TC as well. TC is also survived by her Uncle Thomas (Barbara) Puccia and two additional aunts; Theresa Puccia and Juliette Puccia. She is also survived by her numerous cousins of the Puccia, Clement, Pangallo, Prevost and Castro families.
TC lived on Bellew Avenue her whole life. This neighborhood of loving and caring neighbors watched over her whenever she was outside over the years. Many thanks to: the Busler family, Carbone family, Derrigo families, Felice family, Marra families, and Schweinsburg family.
The family would like to especially thank Teresa’s care providers; Tabitha, Cheryl, Dorinda, and Millie who helped the family keep TC home while providing quality care to her. It would not have been possible without you.
Lastly, the family would like to thank Guilfoyle Ambulance Staff, Samaritan Emergency Room doctors, nurses and technicians, the Pavilion 4th floor Nurses and Aides, and the COVID unit nurses and doctors for their amazing care provided to TC. You were so patient, kind, and caring to her. You are so appreciated!
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours but people may post condolences on www.cummingsfuneral.com and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Services, Inc., Watertown.
A private mass will held at St. Anthony’s Church with Father Donald Robinson at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Teresa’s name to: Special Religious Education Program, 1 Sterling Street or to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street., both in Watertown, NY, 13601.
