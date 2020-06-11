The memorial service for Mitchell J. Sliwa of 25971 Mustard Rd. Watertown will be scheduled for a later date due to the covid 19 pandemic. Mr. Sliwa died at the Samaritan Medical Center on June 10, 2020. He was 85. Among his survivors is his wife Rose. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
