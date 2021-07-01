Mitchell John Sliwa of Mustard Rd Watertown passed away June 10th, 2020 after a short illness.
The funeral service will be at Trinity Church, 227 Sherman St Watertown NY on July 7th 2021 at 11 am. This would have been his 65th wedding anniversary.
Mitch was born on August 28th, 1934 in Chicopee Massachusetts. He graduated from Chicopee high and immediately went into the airforce. He served four years. The last place he was stationed was Watertown NY where he met the live of his life... Rose Frazzitta.. He cherished her until the day he died.
Mitch and Rose married on July 7th 1956. They had three children, Julie, Lynne and Mitch (John).
Mitch started out as a car salesman. He worked up to managing a number of car dealerships. He owned a car dealership in Chittenango NY at one time. Later in life he worked in Quality Control at the NY Air Brake.
Mitch loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish! He really enjoyed time with his friends, but his life revolved around his family..especially his grandchildren!
Mitch is survived by his wife Rose (Frazzitta), his daughter Julie (Lee) Rathbun, his grandchildren Olivia and Jerry Sliwa, many nieces and nephews.
Mitch is predeceased by his parents Mitchell (Mitzie) and Lena Sliwa, his sister/brother ‘n law Sheila(Walt) Zukowski, daughter Lynne, son Mitch (John).
