Monica S. (Lewis) Smith, 68, of Canton died unexpectedly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after being stricken at home.
Monica was born November 8, 1952 in Canton, a daughter of Alford and Isabelle (Brown) Lewis. She graduated from Canton High School. On September 4, 1971, Monica married Bruce W. Smith. Together they have two children, Rebecca and Bruce.
Monica worked the family farm for several years, for BOCES at Potsdam Central School for a short time, she did in-home day care and worked in the cafeteria at Canton Central School prior to her early retirement due to cancer. She enjoyed time in her pool, flower gardening and most importantly, her grandchildren.
Monica is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce Smith Sr.; daughter, Rebecca Young and companion Michael Alexander; son, Bruce W. Smith and companion Judy Agee; five grandchildren, Shawn and Kain Young and Katelyn, Matthew and Cameron Smith and four great-grandchildren, Serenity, Elaina, Levi and Madison. Also surviving are two brothers, Phillip and Gary Lewis and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alford and Isabelle, she is predeceased by two brothers Alford Jr. and Mitchell Lewis.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with a memorial service following right at 3:00 pm.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Center for Cancer Care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Monica S. (Lewis) Smith are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service.com.
