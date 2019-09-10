Mr. Arthur J. Doherty, 83, of Farrell Drive, died Monday, September 9th, at Ellis Farm with his family at his side. There will be no calling hours or funeral per his request.
There will be a private Graveside Service at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville at the family’s convenience.
Art was born July 12th, 1936, in Brooklyn, the son of Arthur Doherty Sr. and Kathleen Taylor.
He graduated from East Rockway High School and earned an Associated Degree in Business from Farmingdale in 1962.
Art married the former EllaDawn Getman, on June 10th, 1961, at the LaFargeville United Methodist Church, with Reverend Clifford Sullivan officiating.
He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, where he worked as a Military Policeman serving in France and Germany.
Art was owner and operator for a time of the White Birch Manor Restaurant in Lake George. He then owned and operated the September Lounge in Seaford, Long Island, retiring in 1988.
He was a member of the Clayton American Legion Post 821, a member of the Brunswick Bowling League in Florida, where he also belonged to the Senior Citizens Card Club, and a member of the Omar United Methodist Church.
Being an avid golfer, Art played in the Wednesday Night Twilight League for a time and golfed with his friends after getting out of the league.
Art was a huge NY Yankee fan, and was also known for doing many magic tricks throughout the years.
Surviving besides his wife, EllaDawn, are his two dogs (kids) Kody and Scooter; one brother, Tom, of Long Island; one sister, Faith Butt, of Virginia; a sister in law, Arlene Byerly; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
One brother, Charles Byerly, and one sister, Geraldine Wickers, died before him.
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 or T.I.E.R.S. P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.
Arrangements are with T.R. Jetty Funeral Home, Inc. in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
