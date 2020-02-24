LOUISVILLE – Mr. Brian T. O’Shea, 59, a resident of Tucker Terrace, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at his home after a
brief illness.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where
memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
