Carthage; Mr. Bruce A. Baxter Sr., 56, of Clinton Street, passed away Feb. 19th, after being stricken at his home. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1-4pm, March 14th, at the Carthage American Legion.
Bruce was born September 12th, 1963, in Watertown, the son of Garner and Beatrice Dingman Wilder. He attended schools in Rochester and graduated from Dansville High School.
He was a roofer in his younger years, then for the past 15 years he was in volunteer transportation.
Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching eagles, and being with his family.
Surviving is one daughter, Emaleigh Baxter of Carthage; one son, Bruce Jr. of Natural Bridge; his companion for many years, Joann Dickinson of Carthage; step daughters, Wendy Dickinson (Richard Gonzalez) of Carthage, Crystal LeFevre (Justin O’Dell)of Adams Center; three grandchildren, Coda Winters, Madison LeFevre and Aubrey Sunderland; sisters, Lottie Moore of Lorraine, Evelyn Wilder of Watertown, Ruby Moore of Watertown, Ruth White of Tylerville, DeDe Wilder of Watertown, Connie Lee of Rochester, and Diane Smith of Tylerville; brother, Joe Wilder of Black River; nieces and nephews.
One brother, Garner Knapp, pre-deceased him.
Also surviving is his adoptive family, father, Floyd Baxter (Sue Kling), Stepfather Richard McKinley; siblings, Scott Marriott of Rochester, Joel (Amy) Baxter of Oklahoma, Shannon (Brian) Weddle of Texas, Jeani (Edward) Jewett of Watertown, Terri (Kevin) Parker of Brownville, and Dennis Kling of Kentucky.
His adoptive mother, Emily Marriott, and an adoptive brother, Floyd Charles, predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the TLC Funeral Home.
