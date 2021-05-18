Mr. Bruce Buchanan, age 79, of Potsdam, NY passed away on May 16th at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 19th from 4-7 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 11:00 am at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Tom Chappell celebrant. Contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department @P. O. Box 257 West Stockholm, NY 13696.
Bruce is survived by his wife Linda Buchanan; son Brian Buchanan (Renee Gleason) of Oneida, NY and Jason (Sandra) Buchanan of Niskayuna, NY; brothers James, Leslie and Robert Buchanan; sister Margaret Fini and 4 grandchildren Kathryn, Ella, Jesse and Jane.
Bruce was born on February, 24, 1942 in Hammond, NY to the late James E. Buchanan and Ella Brown. He was a 1959 graduate of Morristown Central School. After graduating Bruce entered the United States Air Force and served from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964. Upon his return to the North Country he went to work for Acco Products in Ogdensburg. He was employed there from 1964 until 1966. He then went to work for Potsdam State Teacher’s College. While working there he received his Bachelor’s in Computer Science in 1976. He was the director of administrative computing retiring in 2000. Bruce married Linda Jenack on July 20, 1968 at the Presbyterian Church in Canton, NY.
Bruce was a longtime member of the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce first entered the department in 1981 after serving for 4 years for the Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce was an officer for West Stockholm Fire serving as secretary for many years. He was also Fire Fighter of the year in 1992. He also served on the Town of Stockholm town board for many years. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
