Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mr. Carlton E. Stickney

January 28, 2022

  • 0
Mr. Carlton E. Stickney

Stockholm - “Following the light of the sun, we left the Old World.” - Mr. Carlton E. Stickney, 78, unexpectedly passed away on Friday January 28, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after injuries sustained from a fall the evening before. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and following his family’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A complete obituary will be published when available and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.