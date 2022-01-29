Stockholm - “Following the light of the sun, we left the Old World.” - Mr. Carlton E. Stickney, 78, unexpectedly passed away on Friday January 28, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after injuries sustained from a fall the evening before. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and following his family’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A complete obituary will be published when available and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
Mr. Carlton E. Stickney
January 28, 2022
